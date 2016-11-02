all praise:Government school students posing with the laptops they received during the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations for securing high marks in this year’s SSLC exam in the district, in Hassan on Tuesday.— PHOTO: Prakash Hassan

Karnataka Rajyotsava was celebrated with fervour here on Tuesday.

The main programme organised by the district administration at the district stadium was marked by a meaningful dance-drama by schoolchildren, felicitations to achievers from different fields and students who excelled in examination and assurances from the State government to improve the infrastructure in the district.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture A. Manju hoisted the national flag. In his address, Mr. Manju listed out the development works the State government has planned for the district. “The State government is spending Rs. 71 crore for Ganganalu-Rangenahalli Lift Irrigation project through which 114 tanks will be filled up. Hirisave-Santhebachihalli Lift Irrigation project— for which the tender process has been completed— will provide water for 52 tanks. Similarly, Yettinahole project will help fill up tanks in Halebid hobli of Belur taluk,” he said.

Further, the Minister said the government was spending Rs. 30 crore for improvement of roads in Sakleshpur taluk. “The government will provide nearly Rs. 600 crore for the Mahamastakabhisheka to be held in 2018. The amount will be utilised to carry out development works, including improving roads in the district,” he said.

The district administration felicitated 14 people for their achievements in different fields. As many as 16 taluk level toppers in SSLC examination in government schools were provided with laptops. The Social Welfare Department sponsored the laptops, which was presnted to the students by Mr. Manju. Students of Ramakrishna Vidyalaya presented a dance-drama highlighting the history of Karnataka.

H.S. Prakash, MLA, senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner V. Chaitra, SP R.K. Shahapurwad, Zilla Panchayat CEO R.Venkatesh Kumar and elected representatives were present on the occasion.