Farmers, villagers cautioned to not get close to river banks or take cattle near the river

Water released from Maharashtra into the Manjra river course has not caused much losses in the fields along the river banks, farmers say.

Crops remained under water for hours at Sonal, Kalagapur, Horandi, Savali, Khed, Hulsoor, Sangam and surrounding villages. But, water levels reduced by Wednesday morning.

“Water entered the fields by late evening on Tuesday. However, it had receded by Wednesday morning. With us losing most of our crops in the September floods, there wasn’t must left to lose,” said Srimant Biradar, a farmer from Aurad, said.

Six gates opened

Officials of the Maharashtra Irrigation Department released water by opening six of the 18 gates of the Dhanegaon dam on Tuesday. Water was also released from barrages in Soundan, Apegaon, Tataborgaon, Nayagaon, Kopara, Dalavi, Anjanpura, Akola and Tadola. The total quantum of water released was at the rate of 10,640 cusecs.

Water from Dhanegaon in Latur district in Maharashtra takes six to eight hours to reach Bidar district, said officials of the State’s Irrigation Department. “As long as the release is less than one tmcft and there is no rain in the Manjra valley in Bidar district, there is no immediate threat to the crops. However, the danger of flooding increases if it crosses one tmcft and stays that way for many days,” the officials said.

The water level has increased in the river near the bridges of Bachepalli and Koutha. However, these structures are not submerged.

‘Communication is vital’

Officials from Karnataka and Maharashtra are in regular contact during heavy or excess rainfall periods. “They are also advised to inform us about the schedule and quantity of discharge. Sometimes, we are unable to act swiftly because of lack of clarity in the communication or because the alert arrives just before the water release,” a senior officer said.

‘No danger at present’

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari said that there was no danger of flooding as of now. “However, our engineers have said that if there is a sustained discharge at the rate of 11,500 cusecs for three or four days, then the low-lying areas can get flooded,” he said.

He said that officials were visiting villages along the banks of the Manjra, cautioning farmers and residents to not get close to the river banks or take their cattle to the river.

“We also have listed villages that could be flooded if the water level in the river increases,” he added.