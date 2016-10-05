Water released from Maharashtra into the Manjra river has not caused much losses in the fields along the river banks, farmers say.

Crops remained under water for hours at Sonal, Kalagapur, Horandi, Savali, Khed, Hulsoor, Sangam and surrounding villages. But, water levels reduced by Wednesday morning.

"Water entered the fields by late evening on Tuesday. However, it had receded by Wednesday morning. With us losing most of our crop in the September floods, there wasn't must left to lose," said Srimant Biradar, a farmer from Aurad said.

Officials of the Maharashtra irrigation department released water by opening six of the 18 gates of Dhanegaon dam on Tuesday. Water was also released from barrages in Soundan, Apegaon, Tataborgaon, Nayagaon, Kopara, Dalavi, Anjanpura, Akola and Tadola. The total quantum of water released was around 10,640 cusecs.

Water from Dhanegaon in Latur district in Maharashtra takes six to eight hours to reach Bidar district, said officials of the State's Irrigation department. "As long as the release is below one tmcft and there is no rain in the Manjra valley in Bidar district, there is no immediate threat to the crops. However, the danger of flooding increases if it crosses one tmcft and stays that way for many days,” officials said.

Water level has increased in the river near the bridges of Bachepalli and Koutha. But they are not submerged.

Officials from Karnataka and Maharashtra are in regular contact during heavy or excess rainfall periods. "They are also advised to inform us about the timing and quantity of discharge. Sometimes, we are unable to act swiftly due to lack of clarity in the communication or because the alert arrives just before the water release,” a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari said there was no danger of flooding as of now. "However, our engineers have told me that if there is a sustained discharge beyond 11,500 cusecs for three to four days, then low lying areas can get flooded."

He said officials were visiting villages along the banks of Manjra river, cautioning farmers and residents to not get close to the bank or take their cattle to the river. "We also have a list of villages that could be flooded if the water level in the river increases," he added.