H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal University, handing over a certificate to a student who completed the certificate course in Gandhian and Peace Studies during the seminaron Possibilities of peace in Manipal on Sunday.

H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal University, said on Sunday that the university would consider a proposal for starting post-graduate studies in Gandhian and Peace Studies. He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar on “Possibilities of peace” organised by the Gandhian and Peace Studies Centre, a constituent of Manipal University, here.

Dr. Ballal said that the Gandhian and Peace Studies Centre had urged for the post-graduate studies course and it would be looked into. The increasing number of conflicts in different parts of the world had only brought forth the importance of Gandhian thought and philosophy. Gandhiji’s ideals were relevant not only for the present strife-torn times but also for the future.

Gandhiji had given a lot of importance to cleanliness and sanitation. The Union government had the goal of making all parts of the country not just open defecation-free but also to promote cleanliness and sanitation by 2019 to coincide with the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji. This was an important goal and it was the responsibility of all citizens to work towards attaining this goal.

It was essential that Gandhian thoughts and principles were made known to the younger generation. Gandhiji laid emphasis on preaching what one practised. “Unfortunately, many people are now only preaching. They seldom practised what they preached,” Dr. Ballal said.

In his introductory remarks, Varadesh Hiregange, Director of Gandhian and Peace Studies Centre, said that Manipal University was among the few private universities in the country that had a Centre for Gandhian and Peace Studies.

Last year, 70 students pursuing graduation in Engineering at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) had taken up Gandhian and Peace Studies as one of their elective subjects, he said.

K. Unni Krishnan, Associate Professor, Centre for Creative and Cultural Studies (CCCS), Manipal University, was present.