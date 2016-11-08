Manipal University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with STEERLife, creator of cutting edge, proprietary continuous processing technology, to set up a Centre of Excellence on the Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences campus, here on November 5.

According to a press release on Monday, the centre will combine industrial expertise, academic prowess coupled with collaborative in-depth research to develop solutions in diversified areas of life sciences that can help the industry battle problems related to regulatory burden, reject rates, time and cost inefficiencies as well as limitations of working with sensitive and valuable materials.

H. Vinod Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, said, “We strive to provide our students with world-class facilities and real-time experiences that can help develop them into global leaders.”