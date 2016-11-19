The 23rd convocation of Manipal University will be held at KMC Greens here on November 19, 20 and 26.

A press release issued here said that the convocation was being held over three days to facilitate awarding degrees to over 3,000 students. The venue being the same, the programme will start at 5 p.m. on the scheduled days.

Rajeev Suri, CEO of Nokia, an alumnus of Manipal University, will be the chief guest on the second day. On the first day of the convocation, Mr. Suri will be conferred honorary doctorate of Engineering ( honoris causa ).

The chief guest for the first day is Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, and for the third day, that is, November 26, Praveen P. Kadle, Founding Managing Director and CEO, Tata Capital, will be the chief guest. All arrangements for three days of hectic activity are progressing smoothly. Mr. Suri will spend some time on the campus on November 19. He will be interacting with the students and faculty of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) from where he graduated from in the 1989.

The graduating students have been were asked to attend the convocation on any of the three day which suited them. There will be a total of 1,896 undergraduates, 1,478 post graduates, 45 Ph.D. scholars, two with super specialities and 14 gold medalists who will be awarded on the three days. There will be live webcast on all three days of the convocation starting 5 p.m.

The link is- https://livestream.com/ Manipal/