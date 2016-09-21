In a rare phenomena, bunches of mangoes sprouted on the branches of a mango tree in the house of physician Subashchandra Kalburagi in Kalaburagi.

Usually, flowering in mango trees is noticed during November or December and mangoes are ready for harvest in April or May. However, according to Dr. Kalburagi, in this particular tree, flowering was noticed in May-June and small mangoes started showing up in bunches in July and now mature mangoes were seen dangling from the branches ready for harvest.

“This is the first harvest of mangoes in this tree, which is around 4 or 5 years old. I do not remember the variety of the mango sapling I had planted but from its appearance and colour it looks like the Raspuri variety with the characteristic reddish colour prominent at the top portion of the fruit.”

In Dr. Kalburagi’s sprawling garden, there are about five to six mango and other fruit-bearing trees including sapota, guava and banana.

Ï have heard of some farmers who commercially grow unseasonal mangoes in South India and of some varieties of mangoes cultivated in North Indian states. However, I have not come across any incident of a mango tree naturally bearing flowers or fruit at this time of the year, that too by themselves,” said Dr. Kalburagi. The lucky tree has nearly 10 bunches of mangoes, each of which has at least 10 mangoes.