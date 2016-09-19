Candidates doing research at Mangalore University and belonging to general category will get fellowship from the university from next month.

Announcing this at the 37th Foundation Day programme at the university, K. Byrappa, varsity Vice Chancellor, said that currently, the university offered fellowship to research candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. This incentive would be extended to general category candidates. However, he did not specify the amount of fellowship each researcher would get.

The Vice Chancellor said that the government is likely to release Rs. 15 crore to the university in a few days for building infrastructure facilities at the proposed advanced science research centre at Belapu village in Udupi district.

The state government announced plans to establish the centre in its 2014-15 budget with funds from the Rashtriya Uchchatara Shikshana Abhiyana (RUSA). It was one of the two such centres announced by the government in the budget. The other one was for Bengaluru.

Mr. Byrappa said that the university would appoint a counsellor at the university campus in a few days for counselling students.