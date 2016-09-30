Taking a cue from its counterpart in Kasaragod, the city police will be acting against fish transport vehicles discharging waste water on the city roads.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) M. Sanjeev Patil made this assurance to a caller who highlighted problems caused to motorists and residents by these vehicles bound to Kerala.

During the weekly phone-in programme held at the office of the Police Commissioner on Friday, Nemu Kottary, a resident of Gujjarakere, said since one year he and other citizens have been fighting against this issue. Mr. Kottary said this waste water has led to roads becoming slippery. It has become difficult for residents of Pandeshwar, Monkey Stand, Jeppu, Marnamikatta and Thokkottu to bear with foul smell emanating from the discharged water.

Mr. Kottary said the problem is faced only by the city. These vehicles stop discharging water on the road as soon as they enter Kerala, after crossing Talapady checkpost, where there is strict enforcement by police, he added.