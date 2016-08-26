Upset over temples using plastic carry bags in the city, Mayor Harinath said on Friday that he will convene a meeting of all temple authorities within a week to ensure that they stopped giving ‘prasadam’ in them.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of a function organised to unveil e-waste collection bins and a seminar on e-waste at the corporation office, the Mayor said the temple authorities would be told to stop using plastic carry bags and polypropylene bags. If they did not heed, the corporation would take the legal course.

Earlier, at the inauguration of the seminar the Mayor said that the temples are using polypropylene bags are alternative to plastic carry bags. But they are nothing but plastic bags. Though the government has banned their use, temples gave ‘prasadam’ in them.

The Mayor said the civic body has already begun distributing cloth bags to school children to create awareness on dangers of using plastic. About one lakh cloth bags would be distributed by the end of this financial year.

A corporation official said that a private company would collect the e-waste from people. In addition to the corporation’s head office at Lalbagh, the bins would also be placed at the corporation’s sub-office at Surathkal and at City Centre mall in the city. People could drop e-waste in those bins.