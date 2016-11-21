Mangaluru’s pride

Sir, — This is in reference to the news item ‘Corporation Bank prepares to shift core functions to Bengaluru’ ( The Hindu , November 6). Tree nationalised banks had shifted their base from the city to Bengaluru three or four decades ago. But it is painful to see Corporation Bank preparing to shift a major portion of its core functions to Bengaluru, while Mangaluru, one of the emerging cities of the country, is going to be a smart city in another five years. In Mangaluru, the airport is just 10 km from the city and there is good train connectivity here. Accommodation is not at all a problem as hundreds of flats are available in the city. Furthermore, our capital city is already crowded. I appeal to the authorities concerned to retain the Corporation Bank base in Mangaluru.

Vishwanath Kotekar,

Mangaluru

Stalls abound

Sir, — The other day, in an interview to a local news channel, the member of the standing committee on health, Mangaluru City Corporation, claimed that all the unauthorised food stalls and roadside eateries in the city have been removed. However, the food stalls in front of the corporation swimming pool are still doing brisk business in the evening. What is alarming is that new stalls are coming up by the day in this area. There are a few bookstalls and eateries in front of Pabbas ice cream parlour, which is located close to the corporation office. The stalls hinder pedestrian and vehicle movement and do not maintain hygiene standards.

K.R. Ballal,

Mangaluru

Demonetisation blues

Sir, — Kudos to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hit three birds (black money holders, sponsors of illegal/terrorist activities, and fake currency suppliers) with one shot. The sale of liquor was hit following the demonetisation move and after initially touching a peak, gold sales also have fallen. It is obvious that for a long-term gain, short-term suffering is needed. While the whole world is appreciating this daring move, the opposition parties are propagating their own agendas and criticising the ruling party. The mad rush at banks and post offices is partly because of the same people coming daily to earn a commission from vested interests

J.S.V.S.K.N. Prasad,

Mangaluru

‘It’s not true’

Sir, — This is regarding the news item ‘ATMs to function normally in three days: MP’ ( The Hindu , November 20). Undoubtedly, the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes is a bold move, but the statement of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel that ATMs would start functioning normally soon is simply not true. While his advice to people not to panic is fine, his contention that the district has a good reserve of cash is misleading as any banker in the know of things will say that the Centre and the Reserve Bank failed to do their homework and did not ensure adequate supply of the new Rs. 500 notes. Furthermore, recalibration of ATMs is easier said than done. Also, bankers have come under fire now. But

I appeal to all to support

the Centre’s move.

B. Harish,

Mangaluru

Digging on

Sir, — The government has banned borewell digging for various reason, but the order is not being followed. For example, in Belthangady taluk, a borwell digger is making money by misguiding poor farmers by telling them that they have two months to dig borewells, before the government fully bans it. The panicked farmers do as they are told and pay huge sums to the borewell digger. It is also clear that the mafia has the backing of Mescom officials and others, as they dig borewells day and night, without any fear.

Mohan,

Belthangady

Readers can write

to letters.mangalore

@thehindu.co.in