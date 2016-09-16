The police stations in the city, which gets good number of complaints related to domestic, property and other problems, will shortly have boards displaying positive messages to prevent people from going into depression.

Speaking at the World Suicide Prevention Day programme, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) M. Sanjeev Patil said people come to police with problems related to marriage, failure of their love and addiction to drugs that leads them to depression. Police have been counselling such persons and making them aware that suicide is not the solution to problems they are facing.

In order to make their counselling more effective, Mr. Patil said they are coming out with new set of boards in the city police stations that would have positive messages. “We are making a list of such messages. If there are any interesting catch lines, people are free to share it with us.”

Maintain balance:

Psychiatrist Ravish Thunga said for many the problems that those in depression are facing might look childish. “It’s when we step into their shoes that we know of their sufferings.” Most of the suicides are due to depression resulting from non-fulfilment of expectations. Those under stress need empathy.

Dr. Thunga said stress can be tackled by doing yoga, pranayama or any other mind relaxation techniques for at least 45 minutes in a day “where you spend time for yourself”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) K.M. Shantaraju, District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao and Government Wenlock Hospital Superintenent H.Rajeshwaridevi also spoke.