Seven States and all Union Territories had agreed to her Ministry’s suggestion, she said

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Friday said Karnataka had not responded to her Ministry’s recommendation to accord 33 per cent quota for women in its police force, and urged the State to consider the suggestion.

Seven States and all Union Territories (UTs) had agreed to the suggestion to employ more women in the police force, she said. Ms. Gandhi was speaking during the valedictory of the birth centenary celebrations of Shivarathri Rajendra Swami at JSS College for Arts, Commerce and Science here.

Mahila E-Haat

She said more than two lakh women had registered under ‘Mahila E-Haat’, an online marketing platform launched by her Ministry.

It had been launched as part of ‘Digital India’ and ‘Start-up India’ initiatives of the Government of India. Women can display their products on the web for free and the Ministry would establish marketing avenues by setting up a network between the buyer and seller. Women had been successfully making use of the facility to market their products, she said.

Training

Elaborating further on the Ministry’s other programmes, Ms. Gandhi said it had launched Support to Training and Employment Programme for Women (STEP) under which interested NGOs could take up training of women. Each NGO can train about 200 women and make them employable imparting necessary skills. A grant of Rs. 30 lakh was given under the programme.

She also announced the launch of one-stop centres for women in trouble, and said the centres would have lawyers, police and psychologists to assist those in need of help. Ms. Gandhi mentioned the new initiative called ‘Gender Champions’ in schools where boys would be rewarded by the Ministry for being “courteous” and “respectful” to girls.

Minister for Cooperation H.S. Mahadeva Prasad released a souvenir ‘Suvarna Deepthi’, while ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar and University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa released books to mark the event.