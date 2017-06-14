Karnataka

Man ‘trying’ to sell daughter detained

A man from Bengaluru was detained in Srirangapatna on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to sell his three-year-old daughter.

According to the police, Vinod, 35, was looking for a prospective buyer near the bus stand. On seeing his suspicious behaviour, a few people informed the police, who rescued the girl and detained him.

Preliminary probe revealed that Vinod, who is unemployed, had married thrice and has eight children.

He came to Srirangapatna with his daughter on Tuesday morning and owing to his financial constraints, he tried to sell her, the police said. Srirangapatna Town police are questioning him.

