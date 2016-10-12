Three persons have been arrested after the owner of a car service centre at Shanivarasanthe in Somwarpet taluk, Kodagu district, fatally shot a customer following an altercation over delay in service.

The service centre owner, Abdul Rab, allegedly shot the customer, Shekhar, on Monday. This sparked off trouble in the town, with a mob attacking Rab’s house and setting it on fire. Two vehicles, including a car, were also set ablaze.

Rajendra Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Kodagu district, told The Hindu that Rab, his wife Sajida, and brother Akram have been taken into custody.

He added that there is no communal angle to the incident as Shekhar was accompanied by his friend Syed during the altercation. Rab is said to have tried to attack Syed also.