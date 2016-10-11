A disagreement and verbal altercation leading to a shooting in which one person was killed was followed by the arrest of four persons at Shanivasarasante, Somwarpet taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Shekhar, while the four arrested include Abdul Rab, owner of a car service centre, his brother Akram and Abdul's wife.

According to initial reports, Shekhar left his car for servicing at a car service centre for Ayudha Pujaon on Sunday. When he returned to pick up his car, he found that it wasn't ready yet. Angered by this, he questioned the service centre owner Abdul Rab. Heated arguments ensued and in a fit of rage, Rab allegedly shot Shekhar using a revolver, following which Shekhar died.

Sources said while the police claim that Abdul's wife brought the revolver, the family differs and claims that she went to the spot to prevent the shooting. Akram, the family claims, went to check what was happening at the service centre.

Sources added that following the shooting, miscreants set fire to Abdul Rab's house and his vehicles. Further details are awaited.