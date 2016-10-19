In a reported act of vengeance, a man was shot at by a group at Kandli village in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district on Wednesday.

The incident took place when Manjunath Chanabasappa Hosamani (29) was returning from his field carrying a haystack. Manjunath, who suffered bullet injuries in his back and right leg, was rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where he has been treated for the wounds.

Manjunath’s brother Huligeppa has filed a complaint before the Kalaghatagi police saying that it was an act of vengeance pertaining to gram panchayat polls. He has held four persons of the same village responsible for the attack. Police have registered a case.