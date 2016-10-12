The Principal Civil and Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Hosanagar town has sentenced Halagadde Umesh, a member of Hosanagar Town Panchayat, to one year imprisonment on the charge of deterring the personnel of Department of Forest from discharging their duty and intimidating them.

The police said that when the Forest Department personnel ventured to prevent illegal felling of trees in the forest in survey number 3 in Huligadde village in June 2012, Mr. Umesh had allegedly deterred them from doing their duty.

In the complaint lodged with Ripponpet police station, the Forest Department personnel had alleged that Mr. Umesh had even intimidated them. Based on the complaint, the police had booked case under Section 353 (criminal force to deter public servants from discharging duty) of Indian Penal Code against him.

As the charge was proved in the hearing, the court held him guilty and has sentenced him to prison for one year. The court has also slapped an amount of Rs. 2,000 as fine on him.