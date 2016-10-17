The Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court in Sagar city has sentenced a person accused of murdering his wife to life imprisonment.

According to police, Nagaraj, a resident of Gowthamapura village in Sagar taluk, had picked a quarrel with his wife Savitha on November 19, 2015. He suspected that was involved in an affair with another person. In a fit of rage, Nagaraj had assaulted her with a metal pipe. Savitha who sustained severe injuries, died on the spot. The police said that Nagaraj had later thrown her dead body into an open well near the house.

Based on a complaint lodged by father of the victim, the Sagar Rural police had arrested Nagaraj. The police had booked cases under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Indian Penal Code against him.

After the hearing, based on the circumstantial evidence and medical reports, the court held him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court has also slapped an amount of Rs. 60,000 as fine on the convict. Of this amount, Rs. 50,000 will be paid to the father of the victim as compensation.