A city court in Mysuru has convicted a 27-year-old man for raping his three-year-old niece and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

The Sixth Additional Sessions Court in Mysuru, which is also the designated POCSO Special Court, passed orders convicting the accused Nazar Alam, a native of Bihar, who used to work as a jockey in Mysuru, on Friday.

Judge V.M. Pavale also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 for the offence.

A case had been booked against the accused, who used to reside in J.C. Nagar near the Racecourse in Mysuru, by the Nazarbad police, based on a complaint lodged by Afsar Khan, father of the victim.

According to the complaint, the accused, who used to stay at his brother’s house, took the victim from the house on January 24 this year, promising to get her pani puri . He took her to the terrace of the house around 8 p.m. and raped her, the complaint said.

Special Public Prosecutor B.C. Shivarudraswamy said the court considered the medical evidence provided by the doctors of JSS Hospital who examined and treated the victim, besides the evidence given by the victim’s mother. The victim’s father, who is also a jockey, had not supported the case of the prosecution as the accused was his younger brother, Mr. Shivarudraswamy told The Hindu . The accused as well as his brother were natives of Bihar. While Afsar Khan stayed with his family in Mysuru, Nazar Alam was also married, but his family stayed in Bihar.

The accused, who had been arrested soon after the complaint was lodged, tried to secure a bail, but his plea had been rejected by the court. As per the provisions of the POCSO Act, the police filed a charge-sheet within 90 days of booking the case. The trial was completed in about nine months, he added.