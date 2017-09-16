Karnataka

Man questioned for testing firearm in unauthorised area

The Mysuru police summoned a resident of Ashoknagar police station limits — who is a sportsperson participating in national-level shooting events — after coming across his video of him testing a gun in an unauthorised area.

The video on social media shows Prasad firing at a concrete wall from a distance of around 25ft.

Dharmappa, ACP, Krishnaraja division, told The Hindu that the man was being questioned by the jurisdictional police. Apparently, he possesses a licence and was testing the firearm at his farmhouse. He recently got the gun repaired and was testing it, the police official said. “It is an act of negligence,” the official said.

The police also said that the video was shot more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, B.V. Kittur, DCP, City Armed Reserve, Mysuru, said target practising was allowed only in areas prohibited for the public. If a private person has to practice firing in a place, a licence has to be obtained from the appropriate authority.

