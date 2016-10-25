A person died on the spot and another suffered injuries when the two-wheelers they were riding collided head-on near Byrapura in Alur taluk on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Puttaswamy Gowda (56) of Dharmapuri village in Alur taluk. Gowda, a farmer, is survived by wife and a daughter.

Gowda was riding a moped which was hit by the motorcycle.

According to sources, the road is filled with potholes and this could be the reason for the accident.

The motorcycle rider hit the moped while negotiating potholes. Pradeep of Chikka Kanagalu, who was riding the motorcycle suffered injuries, in the accident.

Alur police have registered a case and are investigating.