One person was killed, when a scooter skidded due to sudden application of brakes at Heskethur village in Kundapur taluk on Tuesday.

According to Kundapur Traffic Police, Pushp was riding a motorcycle with Karthik (19) as a pillion rider from Hunsemakki to Korgi. When a truck came from the opposite direction, Pushp applied brakes suddenly at Heskethur. As a result, the scooter skidded and both of them thrown on the road. Karthik, who suffered severe injuries, died on the spot. A case had been registered, the police said.