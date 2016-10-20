A man has been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs. 5,000 for raping a minor.

The convicted, Mahalingappa Kumbar, was sentenced under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Principal District and Session Judge Vijayalakshmi Upanal.

On December 21, 2014, Kumbar raped a minor, who was returning home with washed clothes, at Adavibhavi village in Kushtagi taluk of the district. R.S. Ujjinkop, the then circle inspector of Kushtagi, investigated the case and filed the charge-sheet.