The district court sentenced one person found guilty of transportation of ganja and violation of bail rules, to 20 years in rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday. Hanchate Sanjiv Kumar, principal district and sessions judge, also slapped a fine of Rs. 2 lakh on the offender Sami (37). If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to spend one more year in jail. Sami and two others were arrested by police when they were trying to smuggle ganja in an autorickshaw on Chidri Road in Bidar three years ago. The other two were awarded prison terms in an earlier order.
Updated: September 22, 2016 05:46 IST
Man gets 20-year jail for transporting ganja in Bidar
