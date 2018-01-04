Man gets 20 years RI for rape, murder

more-in

The 6th Additional District and Sessions Court here, which is also the special POCSO court, on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old man, Saddam, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping and killing a relative’s two-and-a-half year-old daughter on the night of October 30, 2015.

When the child’s father fell ill in October 2015, he left the child under the care of his sister and her husband Saddam in their tent that had been put up off the Mysuru- Bengaluru highway, according to Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO court, Mysuru, B.C. Shivarudraswamy.

But, on October 30, 2015, Saddam raped her and caused injuries to her private parts before strangling her to death, he said. Later, Saddam went to the child’s father and informed him that his daughter had died.

After learning from Saddam’s neighbours that child’s body bore injury marks and had been murdered, the father lodged a police complaint.

The court considered the autopsy report, statements given by the child’s mother and father, wife of Saddam and their neighbours before delivering the judgment on Wednesday.