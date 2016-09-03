A 32-year-old man from Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district, Ganesh Kobalkar, who was said to be a worker of the Aam Aadmi Party, was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Shahpur town in Yadgir district on Friday. The police also found a note near the place of crime.

The note, which mentioned the name of the deceased at the bottom, said that Ajay Singh, MLA from Jewargi, who had developed political enmity with him, was responsible for his [Ganesh Kobalkar] death, “as he had given Supari to eliminate him”.

It was also said that the deceased was kidnapped two days ago, but he managed to escape and reach Shahpur.

Vinayaka Patil, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu that the body was shifted to the government hospital in Shahpur. But, it was decided to send it to the Government General Hospital in Raichur for autopsy, he added. He said that the note will be sent to Bengaluru for thorough investigation.

When contacted, Dr. Ajay Singh, who was on his way to Kalaburagi from Bengaluru, said he had no connection with the incident. He denied the contents of the note.