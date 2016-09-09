An unidentified man was found dead at the suburban bus stand in Mysuru on Friday.

KSRTC officials said the man aged around 40 had apparently died while sitting in the waiting area of the bus stand. The police recovered a bus ticket from Bengaluru to Mysuru and some tablets. KSRTC officials believe that the man was a patient, who arrived in Mysuru from Bengaluru by bus.

“We don't know when he came. No buses arrived in Mysuru after 6 a.m. today,” a KSRTC official said.

The police have shifted the body to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute mortuary.