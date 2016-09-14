A young man who accidentally fell into a well was rescued in Patal Nagari in Bidar on Tuesday.

Nazeem Mehboob, 30, who lives near the Dulhan Darwaza, fell into the well when he was sitting on the parapet wall, talking to his friends. His brother Afroz Sab and a friend Basit, who saw him fall, jumped into the well. Residents threw down a long rope and pulled up Nazeem and Basit. But Afroz could not climb up and remained stuck, holding the motor pipe. Personnel of the fire station arrived in minutes and rescued the man.