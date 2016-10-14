One person died when two cars met with a head-on collision near Nuggehalli Bypass near Channarayapatna on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as H.S. Dwarakanath (60), a resident of Chinnehalli village in Belur taluk. He was president of Satya Sai Saraswati Vidya Samsthe. He met with an accident while returning to his native place from Chickballapur. He was shifted to a private hospital in Hassan, where he succumbed to his injuries.

His brother has filed a complaint with Channarayapatna town police.