An elderly man died after a thatched hut at Hodenuru village in Arkalgud taluk caught fire on Saturday night. The deceased, Eeraiah (68), is survived by his wife and four daughters.

According to the Konanur police, Eeraiah was alone in the hut when the incident occurred.

Eeraiah, a daily wage worker from Ganguru near Ramanathpura, had been staying with his daughter Gowramma in Hodenuru for past four years. His daughter had gone to Ganguru on Saturday.

The police suspect that the hut caught fire owing to a kerosene lamp in it. By the time the neighbours noticed the fire, Eeraiah was dead. The police registered an unnatural death report based on Gowramma’s statement.