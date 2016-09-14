A young man who drove his car into an old laterite brick mine filled with water died in Bidar on Tuesday.

Srikanth Sharanappa Priya (28) of Mannaekhalli village was driving his car from Shiva Nagar to Chidri. On the way he lost control of the vehicle and drove into an open ditch that used to be a laterite mine some years ago. It was full of water after heavy rains and the car submerged in it. He could not open the door in the water and died, police said. His body was fished out later with the help of residents.