A Hassan court, on Friday, convicted a person of attempt to murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Dayanand T.N. of Tambalageri in Sakleshpur taluk, had tried to kill T.M. Prabhakar of the same village on January 29, 2012.

Prabhakar, in his complaint to Yesalur Police, said that when he was having dinner at his residence someone fired at him from the window.

He suffered serious injuries in the incident and told the police that Dayanand must be the one who attempted to kill him.

Both reportedly had differences over a temple issue in the village.

The police arrested Dayanand and during the enquiry, he admitted his role. He had borrowed the rifle from Govinde Gowda of the village.

The weapon originally belonged to Lingaraju, a resident of Somwarpet in Kodagu district. Lingaraju had given the rifle to Govinde Gowda, who gave it to Dayanand. Yesaluru police had filed the charge-sheet.

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court convicted Dayanand of attempt to murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides a penalty of Rs.40,000 and one year imprisonment and Rs. 5,000 for wrongful possession of the rifle.

Govinde Gowda has also been sentenced to one year imprisonment and penalty of Rs. 5,000.

Lingaraju, the third accused, has been asked to pay a fine of Rs. 2,000 for violating the conditions of the gun licence.

Jayarama Shetty was the public prosecutor in this case.

