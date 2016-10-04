Many will term it the height of superstition, but none can deny that it was indeed weird. A man, who was buried over five decades ago as per Hindu rituals, was ‘buried’ again a few days ago, this time according to Islamic rituals. Hanumantappa Konganur, a native of Hokrani village of Muddebihal taluk, died in 1960 when he was 70. He belonged to a sect of Hinduism who keep the body in a sitting posture before burying it. The body was buried in the village and a grave was built.

It is said that in the month of Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, Hanumantappa used to carry religious objects during the procession.

Meanwhile, according to residents, Basappa, one of his great-grandsons, had a dream where Hanumantappa urged him to lay his body straight like Muslim do before burying it. Mr. Basappa said that initially he did not take it seriously. But when the dream recurred, he told the elders, who advised him to meet Muslim clerics who could help him. As per their advice, the grave was demolished and the remains were exhumed. The villagers said that they were later buried as per Islamic rituals.

Fazal-ur-Rehman, a veteran Muslim cleric, told The Hindu that such an act was not part of Islamic tenets. “It is completely un-Islamic. Once buried, a body cannot be buried again as there is no such provision in Islam. I am certain that the local Muslims do not know the correct rules related to burying,” he said.