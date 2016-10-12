The police have arrested a person on the charge of illegally selling liquor in Guttanahalli village in Sagar taluk. The arrested, Sridhara, is a resident of the village. The police said that he was selling liquor along with groceries at a petty shop he owned in the village.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided his house and shop and seized liquor bottles and sachets. The seized samples have been sent to a laboratory for tests.

A case has been booked under various sections of the Karnataka Excise Act against the arrested.