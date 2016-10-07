Forest personnel have arrested a man on the charge of illegal transport of sandalwood near Baniga village in Hosanagar limits.

The accused is Hanif, a resident of Hosakesare village. According to forest personnel, he and a couple of accomplices had chopped sandalwood trees in the nearby forest and cut the logs into billets to transport them in plastic bags.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest personnel attempted to intercept Hanif while he was riding near Baniga. When he refused to stop, the officials gave him the chase and arrested him. Sandalwood billets weighing 22 kg was seized from him, apart from his bike. The billets are said to be worth Rs. 70,000.

— Staff Correspondent