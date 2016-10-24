The police have succeeded in cracking the case of the desecration of the statue of B.R. Ambedkar that took place in Bhadravati city on October 12.

The police have arrested Shivaprasad (32), a resident of Hosamane locality in Bhadravati city, in this connection. The arrested was an employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru, and had been suspended from work a few months ago. The police have said that he was dejected after being suspended.

It may be mentioned here that, a man had arrived near the statue of Dr. Ambedkar by car on the morning of October 12, and had replaced the garland on the statue with a plastic bag and fled the spot. The police said that the plastic bag held footwear.

Protests

A number of Dalit organisations had staged protests in Bhadravati, Shivamogga and Sagar cities demanding the arrest of the miscreant.

Surveillance footage

The incident was captured on the surveillance camera installed near Dr. Ambedkar Circle. Based on the video footage captured, the police arrested Shivaprasad on B.H. Road in Bhadravati.

Cases booked

Cases under section 295 (defiling a place of worship with deliberate and malicious intentions) of the Indian Penal Code and The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989, have been booked against the arrested at the Newtown police station in Bhadravati.

