The leader of the congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge today condemned the attacked on the army headquarters at Uri sector in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir and said such attacks by the militants and infiltrators from Pakistan cannot be tolerated any more.

Talking to The Hindu in Kalaburagi city on Sunday, Mr. Kharge said that the union government should act appropriately and give a fitting reply to such brazen attacks on the army and its installations.

He expressed his concern over the loss of the lives of the army jawans in the attack and said this is a second such attack on army installations in the recent time after the attack on the Pathankot Army base. “After getting the full details of the attack I will come out with a detailed statement."