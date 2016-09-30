B. Dayanand, Mysuru City Police Commissioner, has said that for the first time Mallakhamb (pole gymnastics), which is a traditional Indian sport, will be performed in Bannimantap on the last day of the Dasara.

Cracker show dropped

The Commissioner said on Thursday that the annual cracker show at Bannimantap has been dropped keeping in mind environmental factors. Police teams from Hassan and Bagalkot will exhibit their outstanding skills apart from the motorcycle adventure sport. The programme will start at 8 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m., he said.

Mr. Dayanand said three mammoth LED screens have been installed at different points, including Chamundi Hills, to enable people to witness the events.

Over 22,000 people can be accommodated at the Bannimantap, Mr. Dayanand said adding that the authorities wanted to provide an opportunity for others to view the exciting shows at the Bannimantap.