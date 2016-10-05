Lee Yoot Khuan of the Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia, delivering the key-note address at a conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.— Photo: Arun Kulkarni

Saliva of patients being used for early detection of diseases such as dengue fever

Scientists and research scholars at the Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia, are working on an effective and patient-friendly diagnostic technology using the saliva of patients for the early detection of life-threatening diseases such as dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis, Murray Valley encephalitis, tick-borne encephalitis, West Nile encephalitis and yellow fever.

Lee Yoot Khaun, associate professor at the faculty of electrical engineering at the university, is heading a team of research scholars and scientists in a research on the efficacy of surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) for detecting NS1, an early physiologic marker for flavivirus-infected diseases, using the saliva of patients.

She was delivering the key-note address at a two-day International Conference on Current Research and Applications in Electrical Science hosted by PDA College of Engineering here on Tuesday.

Early stage

Dr. Khaun said that the research was in an early stage and much more needed to be done before they could come to any conclusion on the efficacy of SERS in detecting NS1.

Dengue virus is transmitted to humans by Aedes mosquitoes and from the projected estimates of the World Health Organisation, there are 50 to 100 million cases of infection with the virus and 24,000 death cases world wide each year.

“NS1 is now found in the blood serum of patients from day one to nine, before the presence of antibodies. The amount of NS1 is correlated to disease pathogenesis. ELISA is the technique used to detect NS1 in blood serum in hospitals and it has limitations as it is invasive and liable to blood-borne infection.

“Delayed diagnosis, tedious sample preparation, need for skilled lab technicians and expensive equipment are the other issues. Even the immuno-chromatic strips used to detect NS1in blood serum has its own disadvantages such as poor cost effectiveness, non type-specific, blood-related infections and yet to be endorsed diagnostic accuracy.”

However, Dr. Khaun said that literature reporting the presence of NS1 in the saliva of patients using ELISA, but with low sensitivity and specificity, had revived hopes of overcoming the shortcomings of the conventional diagnosis by using advanced SERS method.

Advantages

The advantages of SERS included the minimum amount of sample for analysis and preparations for spectroscopy. Also, the analysis would be simple and fast, and the test was non-destructive and easily reproducible.

The risk of blood-borne infection could be minimised with saliva as the medium.

In a word of caution, however, she said that as this was the first attempt ever reported of using SERS to detect NS1, its fingerprint spectrum had not been registered with any of the standard Raman spectral library.

