The Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises’ (MSME) Centre of Excellence has appealed to existing and prospective employers, including startups, to avail its technological guidance and financial assistance for research to innovate their products.

A statement issued by the Mysore Industries Association (MIA) here on Saturday said S.M. Jamakhandi, Director of MSME’s Centre of Excellence, participated in an interaction with startups organised on the MIA premises on Friday.

During the meeting organised jointly by MIA and MSME’s Centre of Excellence, Mr. Jamakhandi said the schemes of the Design Clinic of MSME will handhold startups and provide guidance to them as well as existing and prospective entrepreneurs.

The support also includes financial assistance to an extent of Rs. 15 lakh to innovate products and Rs. 6.2 lakh for business incubation. Deputy Director of MSME’s Centre for Excellence Anandamurthy briefed the gathering about various activities of MSME for the development of industries.

For more information, call 9986444654.