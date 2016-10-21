Ginger by Tanmay Deshmukh: A 40cm tall robot that tracks an object and tries to grab it with its arms.

The second Maker Faire is being held at the Rangoli Metro Art Centre on Sunday

Love DIY projects? Here’s your chance to showcase your work or view the innovations on show. Head to the Rangoli Metro Art Centre (RMAC) on Sunday where you have a universal Wi-Fi remote, a robotic arm and 48 other do-it-yourself projects that will be showcased as part of the second Maker Faire in the city.

The idea of the Maker Faire is to encourage people to work on projects that they have always dreamed of, without having to worry about how they will source the hardware and the space needed, says Anupama Gowda of Workbench Projects, a fabrication unit which operates from the Halasuru Metro Station and one of the organisers of the fair.

“We will be taking over the entire RMAC area to showcase projects such as a bird-cam, a smart school bag, custom-designed electric violins and guitars, smart helmets, and more. The day will be open for engagements and the makers will be available to explain their projects. We have also curated a number of workshops for visitors to take part in,” says Ms. Gowda.

For Workbench Projects, the idea for the event evolved from the global Maker Media movement, which encourages DIY makers to connect with each other and collaborate on projects. Last year, a Maker Faire was held at a private hotel in the city, but this led to restricted access for many who wished to attend. This time around, having the fair in a public place will ensure everyone gets to participate.

“This is a great idea and will bring tremendous energy to the metro station (M.G. Road). It is always good to have such programmes in public spaces, and we are also looking forward to it,” said U.A. Vasanth Rao, General Manager, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) which has provided the venue.

Sunday’s workshop is already attracting a lot of attention among DIY project enthusiasts. “I always wanted to learn soldering and other fabrication techniques. Providing workshops and completed projects on display is a great way of motivating people to take time out to pursue their own DIY goals,” said Trisha Mazumder, a software professional.

And, for those looking for a nook to try out projects, Ms. Gowda has her doors open. “We have space in our office for all those who want to toy with ideas, tinker with tools and machines, and for those who are willing to experiment. They can use the facilities by paying for a day, or sign on with us for a longer duration. There are power tools, basic hand tools and workshops available,” she says.