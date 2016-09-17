The preachings of social reformer Narayana Guru, who strived to eradicate disparities in the name of caste and religion, should become a part of the curriculum, said K.B. Prasanna Kumar, Shivamogga MLA.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the district administration to observe the birth anniversary of Narayana Guru, at Kuvempu Rangamandir here on Friday.

Mr. Kumar said the social reformer initiated a silent revolution against the practise of denying entry into temples to people from oppressed sections of the society. By establishing new temples where there were no restrictions on entry, Narayana Guru gave access to spiritualism to people from all sections. Many youths from marginalised sections were able to play an active role in the mainstream by pursuing education in schools and colleges established by Narayana Guru and his followers, he said.

R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, said to proliferate the preachings of Narayana Guru among the common people, a study chair was established at Mangalore University. There has been a demand from people of Malnad region to establish a study chair at Kuvempu University to take up study and research activities on Narayana Guru. Mr. Kumar said he would apprise the State government of this demand. President of zilla panchayat Jyothi Kumar, former MLAs Belur Gopalakrishna and G.D. Narayanappa were present. Earlier in the day, a portrait of Narayana Guru was taken in procession around the city.