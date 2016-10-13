‘Mere construction of warehouses in the name of creating rural infrastructure will help no farmer’

A majority of the foodgrain warehouses in the district remain unutilised owing to lack of awareness among farmers and indifferent follow-up action by the government agencies concerned.

Most of these facilities were built by PUSs like the Central or State warehousing corporations or by large farmers who used government subsidies. A few warehouses were built by the district central cooperative bank or its subsidiary units like village-level credit cooperatives.

In Kolar village for instance, just 10 km from Bidar, there are eight warehouses. The total storage capacity of these eight warehouses is 80,000 tonnes. Sadly, none are being used as desired. While most of the warehosues are empty, products other than foodgrains, like fertilizer bags, are stored in the remaining godowns. Five of these godowns were built by government agencies and three were built by resourceful farmers who had availed subsidy, soft loans and other benefits from NABARD or other government agencies.

“This is a sheer waste of resources,” Vishwanath Patil Koutha, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader, told The Hindu . Some of the godowns have been built with subsidies of up to Rs. 2 crore. “It is good that such infrastructure has been created in this backward district ... but it should be put to use,” he said. “How are farmers benefiting from these empty godowns? They were all built to help farmers under the Union government schemes,” he added. He feels that the government should create awareness among farmers on the need to use such facilities. “Agencies like NABARD fund these buildings, but don’t follow-up to see if they are being used,” he said.

Mere construction of warehouses in the name of creating rural infrastructure will help no farmer, agri-bio technology consultant Veerendra Patil told The Hindu .

“Scientific foodgrain storage is not mere dumping of gunny bags inside a big building. It is a multi-phased process that involves cleaning, drying, grading, disinfection and storage. The government’s responsibility does not end at financing the buildings. It should acquaint farmers with storage techniques by telling them how they will benefit from it and how to go about it,” Mr. Patil said. He said that the government should train farmers about different storing techniques regularly. Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari said the existing storage facilities will be used. “We are embarking on an ambitious project of building 186 rural godowns—one in each panchayat. Work on 20 godowns is complete ... work on 100 more are in various stages of execution ... We will start work on the remaining godowns in a month. We will then connect the old and new storehouses to the national agriculture market through the E-RMS system introduced by the State Agriculture Marketing Department. We will also train farmers about storing techniques and how to sell their produce online,” the DC said.