Asserting that over 15 lakh acres of land in Vijayapura district would be covered under irrigation by the end of next year, Water Resources and district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil has said that all the major irrigation projects in the district would be completed during tenure of the Congress government.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Bhunyar lift irrigation project to fill eight tanks of Indi taluk of the district on Tuesday, he said that the project would help in irrigating around 1201 hectares of land in the taluk.

“The project would not only provide drinking water facility to seven villages but also would help in providing irrigation facility to the parched villages that are facing acute water problem,” the Minister said.

He said that though initially the project was scheduled to be completed within 18 months, it will now be completed in mere eight months at a cost of Rs. 60 crore.

In his address, Indi MLA Yeshwantraigouda Patil said that Indi was one of the worst drought-hit taluks without any permanent water source.

He said that it was one taluk in the district where the highest number of tankers were being used to supply drinking water to the people even during monsoon.

Besides this, Indi taluk produces the highest quantity of lemon in the district which is exported to West Asian countries.

However, in the absence of irrigation facility, the lemon farmers incurring heavy loss as the crop just withered, he said.

“When such is the hard reality, the tank-filling project would ensure a new lease of life for lemon growers in the taluk, and also would help mitigate drinking water problem”, the MLA said.

Lemon board

Mr. Patil said that the proposal for setting up a Lemon Development Board is awaiting approval of the Finance Department and hoped that it would be announced in the next budget.

He said that it was a long-pending demand of the lemon farmers of Indi taluk which is one of the largest lemon producing taluks of the State.

He said that the formation of a board would resolve many issues of lemon farmers and more importantly, it would reduce middlemen’s hegemony by directly helping the farmers.

