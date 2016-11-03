gutted:Machinery worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed by fire at the factory in Hootagalli Industrial Area in Mysuru on Wednesday.— photo: special arrangement

Fire broke out at a plastic moulding factory in Hootagalli Industrial Area in the city on Wednesday, destroying machinery worth lakhs.

The fire broke out early on Wednesday before the employees could turn up for work.

Though nobody was injured, Mysuru District Fire Officer Gururaj K.T. told The Hindu that four out of eight machines used for moulding plastic components had been burnt. An industrial water douser, which has a capacity to store 16,000 litres against the standard 4,500 litres in conventional fire tenders, had been pressed into service to extinguish the fire.

Mr. Gururaj said the fire broke out after the machines were “over-heated” as they were continuously operating overnight. Ideally, the machines need to be rested for cooling, he said.

The factory identified as Prem Industries by the Fire and Emergency Services Department was manufacturing a variety of plastic components, including reflectors used in traffic management. The officials have sought details from the industry to find out whether all precautionary measures had been taken.