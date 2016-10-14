Vinay Kulkarni to take up issue of supply of Bengal gram seeds with Agriculture Minister

Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni has instructed officials to ensure that drinking water units set up in the district are maintained properly and water was made available to the people without any hitches.

Chairing a meeting to review a drinking water supply scheme here on Thursday, Mr. Kulkarni said that there had been complaints about the improper maintenance of the units in some villages of the district. The officials should not show negligence in matters of maintaining the pure drinking water supply units for any reason. They should ensure that all such units functions properly. Besides, several pure drinking water supply units set up in the rural areas like Lokur and others not yet started functioning. Works of these units should be completed at the earliest, he said.

Mr. Kulkarni expressed discontent over the slow pace of works at the Multi-Village Drinking Water Scheme that was meant to supply drinking water to 14 villages of Kundagol taluk.

All these villages were depending on water supplied by tankers for the last five years. The works of the scheme should be expedited. Besides, the lands besides the Kiresur tank should be taken over to increase the water storage capacity of the tank, he said.

Referring to the water problems in Annigeri town, Mr. Kulkarni said the tank that supplies water to Annigeri town has the storage of water that was sufficient till this month-end.

Irrigation Department engineers have been asked to release 0.5 tmcft of water to the tank to ensure water supply to the town, Mr. Kulkarni added.

Mr. Kulkarni said the National Seed Corporation had to supply 6,000 quintals of Bengal gram seeds for sowing during the rabi season.

However, the district was facing scarcity of seeds as there was only 750 quintals of stock was available, he said and assured taking up this matter with the Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Expressing concern over the complaints of the seeds meant to be distributed through the Raitha Samparka Kendras being sold in the open market, he said the Agriculture Department officials should be made responsible if they fail to check it.