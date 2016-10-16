S. Ziyaullah, Deputy Commissioner, B.R. Poornima, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Sharath and others participating in Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in Mandya on Saturday.

C.S. Puttaraju, MP, Mandya, has requested people not to limit great personalities such as Maharshi Valmiki, B.R. Ambedkar and Kuvempu to any particular community.

Inaugurating the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations, organised by the district administration, at Raitha Sabhangana here on Saturday, he called upon society to imbibe the values that Maharshi Valmiki advocated through his great work Ramayana.

K.T. Srikante Gowda, MLC, who also spoke on the occasion, stressed upon the need for studying the life and works of Valmiki.

Ramayana and Mahabharath are two Indian epics made famous around the world because of ideals of our culture.

H.M. Vasamthamma, of Maharaja’s College in Mysuru, delivered a lecture on the life and works of Valmiki.

Earlier, a portrait of Valmiki was taken out in a rally on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima, Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Sharath and others flagged off the rally near the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The rally covered several roads and culminated at Raitha Sabhangana.

J. Premakumari, president, ZP, and district level officials were present.