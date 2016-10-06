Maharaja Brigade, an entity founded by like-minded commerce students of Maharaja’s College Mysuru (MCM), is longing to carry out activities for the good of student community, campus and the society as a whole.

Buoyed by the “success” of its first activity— voluntary blood donation camp—the brigade, which has about 20 members, is planning to support the Clean India Mission by taking up a drive in their campus with a “clean and green” message. The voluntary blood donation camp was organised at the University Health Centre on the MCM campus on Wednesday in association with the Health Centre and the Department of Transfusion Medicine, JSS Medical College and Hospital, Mysuru, which extended all help to the students. Under the guidance of Dr. Basavaraj M.S., Chief Medical Officer, University Health Centre, MCM, the brigade and the college students, who were wearing identical T-shirts, managed to bring over 150 students to willingly donate their blood for a noble cause.

SP Ravi Channannavar inaugurated the camp and wished the organisers all success in their future endeavours besides complimenting the students for responding to a righteous cause like blood donation. Dr. Basavaraj, JSS Hospital Blood Bank Officer Dr. Pallavi P., and staff from the medical centre and hospital were present.

Vishwas M. Sajjan, a second year B.Com. student, said, “Blood donation is a noble thing to do to save lives as we have heard of blood shortage for want of donors...” Describing the camp as “successful,” Dr. Pallavi, who is an associate professor, said blood was drawn from about 150 students, who were also educated on the need for donating platelets following its shortage to treat patients with dengue.

Dr. Basavaraj, who has been treaching the university staff and students since over two decades, said he extended all possible help to students in realising their initiative. “It is good that students understood their duties and want to be cognisant of their responsibilities besides their studies,” he said.

Dr. Vijaya B., professor and HoD, Department of Transfusion Medicine, JSS Medical College, said people aged between 18 and 60 can donate their platelets which need to be transfused into the blood of patients suffering from dengue.