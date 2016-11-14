National » Karnataka

Hassan, November 14, 2016
Mahamastakabhisheka to be held in February 2018

  Staff Reporter
Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swami of Jain Mutt announcing dates of Mahamastakabhisheka to be held in 2018, in Shravanabelagola, on Sunday.— Photo: Prakash Hassan
The Mahamastakabhisheka, the anointment of Gomateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola held once in 12 years, will be held between February 7 and 26 in 2018.

The dates were announced by Charukeerti Bhattaraka Swami of Jain Mutt at Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna, on Sunday.

As the event attracts thousands of devotees from different parts of the world, the dates are announced well in advance so that visitors can plan their trips.

The inauguration of the event will be held on February 7. The Pancha Kalyana Pratishtha Mahotsava and other religious programmes will be held between February 8 and 16 of 2018. The anointment of the statue will begin on February 17 and end on February 25. The valedictory will be held on the next day. On all the 20 days, there will be religious and cultural programmes, the seer said.

There was a festive air in Shravanbelgola on the day as many devotees participated in the occasion of declaring the dates of the Mahamastakabhisheka. As the dates were announced the devotees responded with cheers. It was followed by a recitation of songs praising Gomateshwara. Minister for Sericulture and in-charge of Hassan district A. Manju, legislators C.N. Balakrishna, M.A. Gopalaswamy and others also joined in the celebrations.

Jain seers including Chandraprabha Sagar and office bearers of the Mahamastakabhisheka National Organising Committee were present on the occasion.

